West Ham one of three English clubs that didn’t stand a chance of signing Spanish international

West Ham fans can’t really blame their club for a lack of activity this summer, given that the Irons have all but announced Luis Guilherme and only missed out on Fabricio Bruno because of a disagreement on personal terms.

It’s believed that technical director, Tim Steidten, is working overtime to land a few names for Julen Lopetegui, and his diligence in the transfer market will surely pay dividends for the Hammers.

There certainly appears to be a more upbeat atmosphere around the London Stadium already, so if Steidten can hit the jackpot, West Ham could well be laughing to themselves next season.

West Ham miss out on Aleix Garcia

In the meantime they will have to accept that not every target will be landed, and for a variety of reasons.

According to HITC, the East Londoners never stood a chance of signing Girona’s Aleix Garcia, along with Tottenham and Aston Villla.

That’s because once Xabi Alonso made it known that he wanted the player for Bayer Leverkusen, the 26-year-old was unlikely to go anywhere else.

It’s difficult to argue with his choice of new club, even if fans of the Premier League trio might be disappointed.

Though it will be nigh on impossible for Leverkusen to get anywhere close to a second unbeaten Bundesliga season, their style of football is incredibly pleasing on the eye, and in Xabi Alonso, they have one of the best up and coming coaches in world football.

With Garcia no longer in reach, Steidten will need to continue fighting the good fight for the East Londoners, trying to tempt players to that neck of the woods, even when there are far more lucrative or attractive offers on the table from elsewhere.