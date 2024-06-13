Exclusive: Arsenal plan move for €50m winger but face Man Utd & Chelsea transfer competition

Arsenal are planning to make a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this month after following his development for some time, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Gunners’ interest is driven by manager Mikel Arteta, and it is anticipated that the club will step up efforts to sign Williams soon, though he has also been on the radar of other top clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old could also be an option for Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona, CaughtOffside understands, but for now the strongest interest seems to be coming from Arsenal as they look to strengthen their attack for next season.

Williams has a €50million release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao, which will surely make him a tempting option for top clubs this summer after his impressive performances in La Liga and with the Spanish national team.

Williams transfer: Arsenal plan move for €50m winger

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal hope to advance on this deal this month, so there could be concrete updates soon, while it will also be interesting to see if the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd step up their interest.

All three clubs missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who has instead signed a new contract at RB Leipzig, and it may be that Arsenal will now focus on a different kind of attacking player to add some spark to their front three.

Williams could be ideal to come in as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli after his dip in form last season, whilst also giving Arteta the chance to rotate Bukayo Saka more often.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could surely do with Williams as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, though for now CaughtOffside understands they’re focusing on signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa as another option at centre-forward.

United, meanwhile, could also surely do with Williams after the lack of impact made by recent attacking signings like Jadon Sancho and Antony down the years, as well as to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford.