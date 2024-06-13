Wolves demanding £45m for 27-year-old Lopetegui would love at West Ham

There’s not too long to wait before the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham gets underway in earnest.

The Spaniard has been out of the game ever since walking out on Wolverhampton Wanderers, it’s believed because the guarantees that were made when hiring him were proven to be nothing more than empty promises.

The Hammers faithful both enjoyed and endured the time under David Moyes, the Scot getting the East Londoners into Europe for three seasons in a row, culminating in a brilliant Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina.

In stark contrast to that evident success was a style of football that was clearly anathema to the club’s long-suffering support.

Though the ‘West Ham way’ might be considered to be moribund in this day and age, the Irons were always lauded for the expansive and attacking way of playing, something that was the complete opposite of what Moyes appeared to want from his staff most weeks.

Lopetegui wants a reunion at West Ham with Max Kilman

A return to that exciting blend will be the first thing to tick off the checklist for Lopetegui, and in order for him to achieve the same he will need everyone buying into his way of doing things.

One player that did just that at Wolves is Max Kilman, a player that the Spaniard made captain during his time at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Lopetegui wants to rekindle that working relationship, but an insistence from the Midlands-based side on demanding £45m for the 27-year-old’s services is likely to put paid to West Ham taking things any further.

In today’s market, £45m isn’t at the upper end of transfer fees, and the Hammers hierarchy also need to be aware that if Lopetegui feels they’re also not upholding their end of the bargain, he’ll do the same to them as he did to Wolves.