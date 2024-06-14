Video: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz bags first Euro 2024 assist as Musiala doubles Germany’s lead

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Germany have doubled their lead over Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener in Munich courtesy of a brilliant strike from Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are looking to get their Euros campaign off to the perfect start and that occurred after just 10 minutes as Florian Wirtz finished off a move that cut Steve Clark’s men open.

That lead would be doubled nine minutes later with Musiala smashing the ball into the Scotland net after another impressive move. Arsenal’s Kai Havertz would bag his first assist of the tournament as he laid it off to the 21-year-old to continue his impressive 2024.

Havertz has became a key player for the Gunners this season as they pushed for the Premier League title and eased any concerns fans may have had over his signing last summer.

Fans of the North London club will want to see the forward have a good tournament on home soil and it has got off to a promising start for the 25-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Florian Wirtz scores first goal of Euro 2024 as Real Madrid target breaks Germany record
Top four Premier League club join race for Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen
Germany vs Scotland confirmed team news: Havertz and Adams lead the lines

Watch: Jamal Musiala doubles Germany’s lead over Scotland

More Stories Jamal Musiala Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.