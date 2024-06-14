RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

However, Fabrízio Romano has now revealed in his Daily Briefing that the player is likely to continue at the Bundesliga club this season and he will move on next summer. Romano claims that RB Leipzig have promised the player that they will let him leave next summer.

The striker is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League after another year at the German club. The report further states that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool were interested in signing the player this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the three clubs decide to return for him in 2025.

Sesko is a prodigious young talent with a bright future and he is regarded as a player with world class potential. The 21-year-old is already operating at a high-level, and he’s only going to improve with coaching and experience. The Slovenian striker has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for all three clubs.

Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool need Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who scored just four goals in the league last season. On the other hand, Manchester United need someone who can share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. Signing the Slovenian would sort out their attacking unit for the foreseeable future. At Liverpool, he could be an alternative to Darwin Nunez, whose finishing has been quite mediocre since the big money move from Benfica. Liverpool need more cutting edge in the final third and the 21-year-old could be a solid long-term investment.

All three clubs will have to wait until 2025 in order to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to wait for him.