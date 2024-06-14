Aston Villa have completely turned around since the arrival of manager Unai Emery at the club.

The Spaniard has taken the Midlands club to Champions League, where they will play in Europe’s biggest competition after 41 years.

The club is performing well on and off the pitch and some of their players , including Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz, have become two of the best players in the league.

The club are set to announce a record breaking revenue of £260million from their 2023-24 season, according to Football Insider.

They will be rewarded with extra payment for their higher league finish and the revenue from their televised games increased after having more games.

The Premier League club looked like winning the Europa Conference League at one stage but they were knocked out in the semifinal of the competition by eventual winners Olympiacos.

However, their run in Europe is set to get them £20million, which is another big addition to the club’s revenue.

Revenue generation of £260million in the 2023-24 season will be a club record by Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are targeting more success

Chris Heck, the president of business operations at Villa, disclosed his intention to raise the club’s income to £400 million by 2027, as reported by The Telegraph.

The club is heading in the right direction under the current leadership and hierarchy and with Emery signing a contract extension at the club recently, they are determined for more success in the future.

The club will reward the Spaniard with new players in the transfer window this summer.