Brazilian midfielder confirms he has signed pro contract with Newcastle

A professional contract has been awarded to 15-year-old attacking midfielder Matheos Ferreira by Newcastle United.

The Brazilian-born playmaker, who was born and raised in Berwick, has been making an impression for Newcastle’s U18 team during the 2023–2024 campaign.

He has also been called up to the England U15 squad in the past.

“This Thursday, he signed his first professional contract with Newcastle at the club’s headquarters, which will have a first version until August next year, when he will turn 17 and be officially validated,” the Brazilian site Globo Esporte claimed.

Speaking with the Brazilian outlet, Ferreira talked about his desire to play football, his commitment, and the added pressure that comes with being a Brazilian attacker.

“My mum said: ‘You want to be a footballer, you’ll have to dedicate yourself’. I was a bit scared to talk to my father, but he said yes,” he said.

“You have to be patient, because the time will come. It’s how much you want it, how much you’re willing to wait and sacrifice. The opportunity will come. You just have to keep training, wait for the right moment and seize the opportunity when it arrives.”

“I don’t think it (the expectation as a Brazilian) a problem. I think they even feel privileged to have a Brazilian in their team!”

Newcastle United are confident about Ferreira

The player is just at the beginning of his career and he could be a promising future prospect for the Magpies.

It will come as a huge boost to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe if the player can advance through the ranks and become a part of the first team at the club in the future.

Howe has a talented player at the club and under the right guidance and atmosphere, he can shine at St. James’ Park in the future.