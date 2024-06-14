As a football fan of any club, you have to admire the way that Brighton and Hove Albion continue to do things.

After all, it was only 13 years ago that the club were still playing their matches at Withdean Stadium, a venue built for athletics and only one stand that wasn’t temporary.

Under chairman, Tony Bloom, the Seagulls continue to take risks, but to now at least, that bravery has paid off.

Patience required with Hurzeler appointment

It therefore is completely in keeping with their business model that the club should choose St. Pauli’s 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler as the man to replace Roberto De Zerbi.

The decision might have raised a few eyebrows, but Fabrizio Romano is impressed.

“The appointment of Fabian Hurzeler is a brave one, absolutely,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Of course there’s risk but it’s Brighton style, to go for talented and young people. I think it’s good idea to follow their plans, their style.

“Hurzeler did excellent at St Pauli so he has all the possibility and potential to shine also in Premier League. Patience will be needed, of course.”

It’s worth pointing out of course that Hurzeler, once appointed, will be seven years younger than his midfielder, James Milner.

On the face of it that could cause problems, however, if the American can garner similar success to that which he has managed at St. Pauli, there’ll be no issues.

Leading the club back to the Bundesliga deserves the plaudits, and given that he has all of the necessary coaching qualifications in place, the feeling is that it will be his strength of personality in the dressing room that will ultimately dictate how well the club do in the immediate future.

If he’s able to hit the ground running and get points on the board quickly, so much the better.