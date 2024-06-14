This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Brave of Brighton to appoint Fabian Hürzeler – but a good idea

The appointment of Fabian Hürzeler is a brave one, absolutely.

Of course there’s risk but it’s Brighton style, to go for talented and young people. I think it’s good idea to follow their plans, their style.

Hürzeler did excellent at St Pauli so he has all the possibility and potential to shine also in the Premier League.

Patience will be needed, of course.

Morata wants Serie A return but Torres and Williams are happy in Spain

Álvaro Morata would like to return to Italian football, for sure. Nothing is happening now because he’s focused on the Euros, but there could be movement between July and August with Serie A the likely destination if there will be proposals.

He’s open to leaving Atlético Madrid because they’re already in talks for other strikers, Artem Dovbyk being one of them.

Sticking with La Liga, I’m not aware of any bid from Newcastle for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, despite the reports.

He’s happy at Barcelona, not in negotiations with any club at the moment so completely quiet. If something changes we will see, but at the moment no negotiations are taking place for Torres.

The situation is the same with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. Completely quiet at the moment, full focus on the Euros. There’s a release clause around €58m, so clubs are informed.

But again, Nico is happy in Bilbao and any club should pay big money to the player also, in terms of salary package.

Terzić bows out and De Zerbi set to sign in

After Manchester United decided to keep Erik ten Hag as their coach, what’s important to say today is that it’s over between Borussia Dortmund and Edin Terzić.

After the Champions League final and because of many problems internally he decided to leave the club. Among the big favourites to become the new manager is Nuri Şahin.

I will say almost a here we go for Olympique Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi too. There is an agreement on a three-year deal, and everything is fixed between De Zerbi and Marseille, just waiting just on some final details.

What is needed now is just an agreement between Marseille and Brighton.

Chelsea pushing hard for Michael Olise

We mentioned Michael Olise in October, in November, in December, and in the recent months he has become a target again for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea have always been there and some people on the board consider Olise a fantastic player. This is why Chelsea have approached Crystal Palace formally to ask about the release clause. They want to understand how it would work.

These details are still private in terms of official documents, but Chelsea need to understand about the clause in order to get the green light to have a conversation with Michael Olise and his agents over the contract.

Manchester United and Newcastle are still there and both clubs are really interested in Michael Olise.

Duran could sign but Gallagher focused on Euros

Staying with Chelsea, conversations are also ongoing between them and Aston Villa, and the agents of Jhon Duran about the contract, the salary, the commission, so the entire package is being discussed but important clubs are preparing to enter the race.

For now Chelsea are still considered a favourite because they know the player wants to go to there, and it’s on them to agree personal terms and agents fee.

Conor Gallagher at the moment doesn’t want to decide anything now before the Euros. He wants to focus on the tournament, but Gallagher will be one to watch in the next few months.

Juventus eyeing Mason Greenwood

We keep repeating since February, March that the Mason Greenwood story is over at Manchester United.

They want to sell Mason Greenwood and my information is that it could be a loan with obligation to buy, so it could be that kind of formula – a potential loan move with buy obligation not option.

Let’s see what’s going to happen but there are many possibilities around Mason Greenwood, and Man United will take the time to pick the best proposal.

There is interest from Juventus but they have to sell at least one offensive player before they can land the player.

Matias Soulé is attracting concrete interest from West Ham and others but no formal bid yet, so Soulé could be one to watch in terms of exits.

Juventus want around €40m to let Soulé leave the club, so it won’t be an easy negotiation between clubs… but for sure there’s lot of interest around Europe, including at least 4-5 clubs from abroad. It’s an open race, but West Ham are keen.

It’s also important to say we have to follow the situation of Federico Chiesa because that is another interesting situation for this transfer window.

Dzenan Pejcinovic courting interest from several clubs

Man City are one of many clubs monitoring Wolfsburg’s Dzenan Pejcinovic for the future, but there are several clubs keeping a close eye on him.

Nothing close or advanced yet, but normal to monitor one of the potentially best talents in Europe.

At the moment that’s it, keeping a close eye and we will see which club will “attack” the situation.