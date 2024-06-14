Exclusive: “Conversations are also ongoing…” – Chelsea already busy in the transfer market

When the summer transfer window comes around, it’s a sure fire bet that Chelsea are going to be one of the busier clubs.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, there’s been a steady churn of players both on and out of the club, and far from settling for what he has, it appears that the American investor is keen to keep things fresh.

That may or may not work for new incoming manager, Enzo Maresca, but only time will tell on that score.

Chelsea already in negotiations for Jhon Duran

What’s clear is that Chelsea are already working behind the scenes to be in a position to execute deals as soon as the window is open on July 1.

“Staying with Chelsea, conversations are also ongoing between them and Aston Villa, and the agents of Jhon Duran about the contract, the salary, the commission, so the entire package is being discussed but important clubs are preparing to enter the race,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“For now Chelsea are still considered a favourite because they know the player wants to go to there, and it’s on them to agree personal terms and agents fee.”

The future of captain, Conor Gallagher, also remains a talking point, though the 24-year-old is now away with England and concentrating on the European Championship.

“Conor Gallagher at the moment doesn’t want to decide anything now before the Euros. He wants to focus on the tournament, but Gallagher will be one to watch in the next few months,” Romano added.

For Maresca to have any sort of initial success, ideally he needs his squad to be settled before a ball is kicked in earnest in the 2024/25 campaign.

If there are still deals to be done after the kick-off, then there’s some certainty to Todd Boehly being in the thick of it.

Whether that would affect the equilibrium of the first-team is a moot point because as we’ve seen on many occasions already, whatever Boehly wants, Boehly gets.