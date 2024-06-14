Levi Colwill’s future at Chelsea Football Club will remain unthreatened following Bayern Munich’s activity in the market.

The Bavarian outfit was thought to be keen on landing the Englishman’s signature this summer. However, it has now emerged that, despite the centre-back’s name cropping up in ‘club discussions’, a move is unlikely following the decision to sign Stuttgart’s Hiroki Ito.

“It’s true that Bayern Munich had Levi Colwill on the list; his name came up in club discussions because Bayern are searching for a player like him,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Now they’ve decided to sign Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, so I don’t think they’ll move for Colwill now.”

The Blues have already engaged in some significant transfer business of their own ahead of the opening of the window tomorrow on June 14.

Fabrizio Romano shared news of the impending arrival of Brazilian fullback Pedro Lima following the acquisition of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer. However, the former will be completed via BlueCo property Strasbourg.

MORE: ‘Very interesting’: What Christian Falk is now hearing about Angelo Stiller and Barcelona

Who else could Bayern Munich sign this summer?

In a turn of events, maligned centre-half Dayot Upamecano looks set to enjoy a future in Munich under new boss Vincent Kompany.

The same, unfortunately, can’t be said for his Dutch defensive partner, Matthijs de Ligt.

“Bayern Munich want to sell Matthijs de Ligt. For me, it’s a pity, but in the talks with Vincent Kompany it became clear the Dutchman isn’t one of the centre-backs the new boss is planning with for 2024/25. De Ligt does have a market for the summer transfer window,” Falk continued.

As such, it explains why the Belgian tactician’s outfit is so keen to land further reinforcements in the backline.

One name that stands out amongst the crowd is that of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah who is the subject of heavy interest from Bayern Munich this summer.