Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from the Mirror, Chelsea have now made their first move to sign the 22-year-old French winger. They will face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

Crystal Palace are prepared to sell the player this summer for an offer of around £60-70 million. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay that kind of money for Olise.

The French winger is highly rated in the Premier League and he is a prodigious talent with a bright future. He could develop into a top-class player for Chelsea in the coming seasons. Although the reported asking price seems quite steep, Olise could justify the outlay in the near future.

Olise scored 10 goals and picked up six assists in just 19 league games this past season.

The 22-year-old winger will be hoping to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Chelsea will be hard to turn down. They could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies in the coming seasons.

Michael Olise would improve all three clubs

The Crystal Palace winger could prove to be an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea need more quality in their attack, and the Frenchman would be the ideal acquisition.

Similarly, Arsenal and Liverpool need depth in the white areas as well. Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will need to find a quality long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will be free agent in 2025. All three clubs could use the 22-year-old this summer and it remains to be seen when he ends up.