Chelsea continue to lean on youth as club secure huge talent

This summer’s transfer window should enlighten Chelsea fans as to how the club intend to move forward on the pitch.

The last two windows – discounting the January sales – have been dominated by the Blues, as owner Todd Boehly has gone hell for leather in terms of who he wants to sign and who he wants to sell.

Certainly, it’s been a very aggressive policy, and it’s fair to say that it hasn’t necessarily worked out that well for the West Londoners at this point.

Chelsea agree new deal with Tyrique George

They managed to scrape into European competition at the back end of the season, but they’ll be contesting the third tier competition, the Europa Conference League.

When Boehly took over, it’s arguably that he never saw that coming as he clearly wants his club to be operating in the Champions League.

A focus on youth players last season, whilst admirable, appeared to have had consequences as the lack of experience in the squad showed in the biggest and most important games.

That doesn’t appear to be stopping the club from ploughing that furrow.

?? EXCL: Chelsea talent Tyrique George set to sign new contract at the club today, agreement reached. George will be part of #CFC project, as 2006 born talent is considered as huge one for the future. pic.twitter.com/QxyaalWpCz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to tie down their 2006 born talent, Tyrique George, a deal that has been described as a huge one.

Boehly may have to accept of course that there could be another season or two of pain before the club get to where they want to be and with the players they require to do it.

If new manager in charge, Enzo Maresca, can get the players to gel in much the same way as Mauricio Pochettino did towards the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, then the Italian has the chance of success.

Should he not hit the ground running, however, expect the owner to get twitchy once more.