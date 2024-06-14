Mikel Arteta to let 23-year-old talent leave with Arsenal ready to accept £30m this summer

Arsenal are ready to accept bids in the region of £30m for Emile Smith Rowe this summer as Mikel Arteta is open to letting the 23-year-old talent leave the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Englishman looked destined to have a very bright future at Arsenal when he broke through during the 2021/22 season, but things have not gone to plan for Smith Rowe since.

The midfielder has seen his progression disrupted by injuries and during his time on the sidelines, others have jumped him in Arteta’s pecking order at Arsenal. That was highlighted this season as the 23-year-old played just 19 times for the Gunners, with only four of those coming from the start.

Smith Rowe does have the option to stay in North London as the player has a deal running until 2026, but knowing that his game time will once again be limited, the English star may decide to move on to progress his career.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to accept bids in the region of £30m, as it remains to be seen who makes an official offer for the Gunners star over the coming months.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe admired by London rivals Fulham

Fulham have been linked to Smith Rowe since the start of June with The Standard reporting that the West London club have identified the Gunners star as a target for this summer’s transfer window.

Football Insider are also reporting the Cottagers’ interest, but no official bid has arrived yet for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal need to sell some players during the transfer window in order to add to their squad and £30m for Smith Rowe would be a good bit of business for the North London outfit. Fans of the Gunners will be sad to see the midfielder go as his career at the Premier League giants could have been a lot different had it not been for his injuries.

However, that is part of the game, and it will be intriguing to see where the 23-year-old ends up ahead of the new season.