Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is a target for Genoa this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club have now submitted a formal bid to sign the 23-year-old.

The right-back joined Genoa on loan during the January transfer window and he has impressed with his performances in the Serie A.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he is expected to develop into a quality defender in the near future. Regular football at Genoa could help him develop further and it is hardly a surprise that the Italian club are keen on signing him permanently.

He has already established himself as a key performer for them and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to sanction his departure in the next few days.

Romano claims that negotiations are currently ongoing between the two clubs and Tottenham will make a final decision soon. The 23-year-old does not have a future at Tottenham and it would make sense for the north London club to cash in on him and bring in more quality of this summer.

Djed Spence needs to leave Tottenham

Spence cannot afford to sit on the bench at Tottenham at this stage of his career and it is fair to assume that he will be keen on securing a permanent exit from the club as well. He is highly rated at Genoa and staying at the Italian club would be ideal for his development.

If he manages to impress in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join another big club in the near future. For now, he must focus on his own development and join Genoa if they are ready to offer him regular opportunities.