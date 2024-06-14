Everton have let Man United know their stance on Jarrad Branthwaite

It’s clear that Everton ace, Jarrad Branthwaite, is a player that is in demand, with Man United already agreeing personal terms with the player.

The issue for the Red Devils now is to come to an accord with the Toffees, and that might be easier said than done given how highly they rate the 21-year-old.

Erik ten Hag always maintained that his United side struggled throughout the 2023/24 campaign because they didn’t have a settled back four, and the fact that they had serious injury concerns with the centre-backs.

Everton want double Man United’s offer for Jarrad Branthwaite

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were all out for long periods and at various points in the campaign, making life incredibly difficult for the Dutchman.

He showed that with Martinez coming back to shore up the defence in the FA Cup final, that they were capable of beating rivals, Man City, and keeping them quiet whilst doing so.

It wasn’t until late on that Jeremy Doku gave the Cityzens hope, and he was their major threat on the day.

Therefore, if the Red Devils can land a talent such as Branthwaite and keep him injury free, there’s a good possibility that United can get up a head of steam from the start of the 2024/25 season.

They could find negotiations with Everton difficult, however.

??? Everton mantain their position on Jarrad Branthwaite: at least £65/70m or no chance to sell. https://t.co/KfSuo5UQxr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees want at least £65m/£70m, whereas Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to have only offered £35m.

If there’s no room for negotiation, then it’s entirely possible that United will turn their attentions elsewhere, but the will of the player might just sway this one for somewhere between what’s already been offered and Everton’s original expectations.