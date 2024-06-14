Arsenal could now be set to lose Chidozie Obi-Martin to a European rival in the upcoming summer window.

The 16-year-old prodigy could be the latest in a trend of young Premier League talent to make the switch to the Bundesliga.

Christian Falk reports that both the Bavarian giants and Borussia Dortmund hold an interest in the forward. Bayern Munich, however, appear to hold the advantage as things currently stand.

“It’s true that Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal youngster Chidozie Obi-Martin. He’s very attractive for Bayern. He’s scoring plenty of goals,” the German reporter told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Bayern have the advantage as the situation is a bit different in Germany compared to England – he can already sign a professional contract at 16 years of age. Bayern would only have to pay €400,000. So he’s really cheap!

“But Bayern aren’t the only club interested; there’s also Dortmund who are going for him. So it’s getting really interesting, but I heard that Bayern have a good chance of signing Obi-Martin.”

Obi-Martin has registered 32 goals in 18 U18 Premier League appearances this term.

MORE: Chelsea given Colwill transfer warning as insider lifts lid on Euro giant ‘discussions’

Elsewhere: Arsenal miss out on Benjamin Sesko

Intriguing RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko put a stop to the speculation surrounding his next move in football.

The Slovenian international instead opted to extend his current terms with Die Roten Bullen until 2029. That’s despite interest from English giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

A pity for the Gunners given Gabriel Jesus’ injury concerns in 2023/24.

Mikel Arteta’s men will only hope now that they’re not losing a potentially prime striking talent to Bayern Munich to worsen the blow.