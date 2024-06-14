Germany vs Scotland confirmed team news: Havertz and Adams lead the lines

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday night as the hosts Germany take on Scotland as part of Group A at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Germans are one of the favourites heading into the tournament given that the competition is taking place on home soil, but all is not rosy in Julian Nagelsmann’s garden. There has been a lot of turmoil surrounding Die Mannschaft in recent years having been eliminated from several tournaments earlier than expected.

Huge results against France and the Netherlands recently gave fans of the team a big boost ahead of the Euros, but that has died down again following their performances against Ukraine and Greece in their pre-tournament friendlies.

Nagelsmann’s team will be fully up for their opening game against Scotland as they will want to get their Euro 2024 campaign off to the perfect start in front of a full house in Munich.

The Germans have gone with a starting team of Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Gundogan, Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz for their opening game; with many eyes on the Arsenal star to see how he leads the line for his country.

Confirmed Germany team

As for Scotland, Steve Clark’s men will be looking to cause an upset on Friday night and any result would be a good way to start their Euro 2024 campaign.

The Scots face a tough task to get out of Group A but have shown in the past to be a resilient team and have several stars that can step up when needed.

Scotland defeated Gibraltar and drew with Finland in their pre-tournament friendlies with the biggest concern of fans heading into the tournament being their ability to put the ball into the back of the net.

Clark has decided to name a starting 11 of Gunn, Ralston, Hendry, Porteous, Tierney, Robertson, Christie, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn and Adams for their opening game and a result in Munich on Friday night would put Scotland in a good position to make the Round of 16.

Confirmed Scotland team