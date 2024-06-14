Hungary vs Switzerland preview, ticket info, tv channel and team news

Dominik Szoboszlai will be the man tasked with unlocking a very experienced Switzerland defence on Saturday.

The Liverpool playmaker delivered four goals and three assists in Euro 2024 qualifying. But that was against the likes of Bulgaria, Lithuania, Montenegro and Serbia.

Switzerland are expected to start two Premier League centre-backs in Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar on Saturday, with Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka providing extra security in midfield.

However, this Swiss side is more than just a solid defensive unit.

Xherdan Shaqiri has more than 30 international goals to his name and could form part of an unpredictable attack alongside Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas and Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni.

Also watch out for winger Noah Okafor, who could play a key role off the bench. The AC Milan ace is a master dribbler, who is known for using his fresh pace to exploit tiring defences in the later stages of games.

Team news

Breel Embolo is unavailable for Switzerland.

Hungary squad

Goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Peter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland)

Forwards: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros)

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Noah Okafor (AC Milan), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets)

Predicted starting XIs

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Adam Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Amdouni, Vargas

Are tickets still available for Hungary vs Switzerland?

Tickets for Hungary vs Switzerland sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Hungary vs Switzerland on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Hungary vs Switzerland on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.