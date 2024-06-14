Italy vs Albania preview, team news, tv channel and ticket info

Holders Italy will be confident of starting their Euro 2024 campaign with a win on Saturday night when they take on Albania in Dortmund.

The Azzurri have never lost to Albania, having won 3-1, 1-0, 2-0 and 1-0 in their most recent meetings.

However, Albania enjoyed an impressive qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 and finished ahead of Poland and the Czech Republic in their group.

They were solid defensively, while Jasir Asani and Nedim Bajrami each scored three goals at the other end. Fulham forward Armando Broja can also pose a threat.

But an Italy side packed with talent and experience should prove too strong.

Italy vs Albania team news

Nicolo Barella is a doubt for Italy, while Nicolo Fagioli has been ruled out with a minor injury.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Federico Gatti (Juventus)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella)

Defenders: Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow), Enea Mihaj (Famalicao), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo)

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi, Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Medon Berisha (Lecce), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laci (Sparta Prague), Ernest Muci (Besiktas), Ylber Ramadani (Lecce)

Forwards: Jasir Asani (Gwangju FC), Armando Broja (Fulham), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb), Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Predicted starting XIs

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca

Albania XI: Berisha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Seferi, Asani, Broja

Are tickets still available for Italy vs Albania?

Tickets for Italy vs Albania sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Italy vs Albania on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Italy vs Albania on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.