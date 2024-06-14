Leeds in discussion to re-sign £30k-a-week player who scored at Elland Road last season

Burnley defender Connor Roberts is being pursued by Leeds United in a permanent transfer, according to The Athletic.

After losing his starting position at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany, Roberts moved on loan to Elland Road in the middle of the previous season.

He went on to appear in 15 games for Leeds as they advanced to the Championship play-off final.

The team led by Daniel Farke missed out on getting promoted to the Premier League.

The Whites lost to Southampton in the play-off final despite finishing only a few points behind the Championship winners, Leicester City.

For the majority of his time with the Whites, he was not the team’s first choice at right back, but if he returns this summer, it is thought he may have a larger role.

Leeds now face the possibility of a rebuild this summer as they prepare to launch another challenge the following season after missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United want Roberts in a permanent move

According to The Athletic, Roberts is the target of the Whites in a permanent move, although his future is largely dependent on who manages Burnley after the departure of Vincent Kompany.

With one year remaining on his current contract in Lancashire, Roberts is thought to be considering his options and Leeds are waiting in the wings before pushing to finalise a deal.