This summer is expected to be a busy one at Leeds United as the Yorkshire club have many issues to overcome ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This term was a positive one for the Whites but they ultimately did not achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League at the first attempt.

This means that the Championship outfit will have to sell players during the transfer window in order to comply with financial fair play regulations with names such as Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray attracting interest from teams in the Premier League.

Leeds will not want to lose these players, while on the other hand, stars the club do want to get rid of may be stuck at Elland Road due to their contracts.

Most of them have clauses to be signed permanently or to go out on loan again, but according to Leeds Live, Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente do not have clauses in their respective contracts that allow them to leave on loan again, which is an issue for the Championship club.

Leeds United may be stuck with three unwanted players this season

Wober enjoyed a good season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but the Bundesliga side are unable to meet Leeds’ asking price for a permanent deal The Austria international has already admitted he does not know what his future holds and it will be interesting to see if other clubs come in for him, or if he stays at Leeds.

Kristensen and Llorente, meanwhile, were both together at AS Roma last term. The Serie A giants are still mulling over whether to complete a permanent deal for the latter, but the former will not be returning.

All this will be sorted if clubs try to sign the three stars permanently, but loan moves seem difficult given the terms of their contracts.