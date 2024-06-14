Leicester meet with Juventus winger in order to complete transfer deal

In preparation for a summer transfer, the representatives of Juventus young player Matías Soulé have already met with Leicester City and West Ham United.

The attacker was on loan at Frosinone during the previous campaign, and he impressed on his time there.

The Argentinian is hoping to establish himself as a Juventus player, and the Bianconeri will hopefully provide him with an opportunity to do so in the next season.

However, Tuttosport reports that the Italian powerhouses could be willing to allow him to depart the team, with strong interest from Premier League clubs.

Last season, Soulé, who is 21 years old, spent 39 games on loan at Frosinone, where he scored 11 goals and provided three assists.

The winger has played one game and scored one goal for Argentina’s U23 national team.

It should come as no surprise that so many teams are interested in signing Soule after he performed well while on loan at Frosinone.

The highly regarded winger is expected to fetch a price tag of €40 million for the Italian team, and they would be more than willing to sell to Leicester or West Ham if they were to make a comparable offer.

Leicester City face competition to sign him

Additionally, the story states that Crystal Palace are involved in the race to sign him.

Although it’s unclear from Tuttosport if they also spoke with his agents, the Eagles were among the first Premier League teams to be linked to him.

The race to sign the Juventus talent could spice up in the coming weeks as the player has shown he can perform well at the top level if he is given the chance.