Liverpool ready to cash in on 27-year-old for an offer of over £50 million

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for them since joining the club in January 2022 from Porto. Liverpool paid around £50 million for the Colombian international and a report from Football Insider claims that they are ready to sanction his departure for an offer of more than £50 million.

The player has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, but it seems that they are ready to sell him for a profit this summer. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him adequately. The Reds are already lacking in depth in the wide areas.

Diaz and Mohamed Salah are the only natural wingers at the club right now. Liverpool must look to bring in quality alternatives before selling the player. The Colombian has been linked with clubs like Barcelona in recent months and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has proven his quality in the Premier League since joining Liverpool and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He will be hoping to join a club capable of winning major trophies if he leaves Liverpool this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Liverpool must keep Luis Diaz

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they must hold onto their best players in order for that to happen. Arne Slot will certainly hope that the club can hold on to key players like Diaz beyond this summer.

The 27-year-old Colombian international seems quite happy at Liverpool and he is unlikely to force an exit. Therefore, it is far to assume that the final decision regarding his future might rest with the club.