Exclusive: Man City and Arsenal will scout exciting striker at Euro 2024

It appears likely that it’s going to be quite a busy summer for Man City, Arsenal and others.

Both Premier League giants will have scouts at Euro 2024 along with representatives from the Gunners North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

According to CaughtOffside sources, all three English top-flight clubs have already been following the progress of exciting 18-year-old Besiktas striker, Semih Kilicsoy.

Man City will take a look at Semih Kilicsoy

Picked as part of the Turkish squad for the European Championship, it offers interested parties the chance to run the rule over him in what’s expected to be high pressure matches against the likes of Georgia, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

If Vincenzo Montella’s side are able to negotiate the group stage, there’s no telling how far they could go given that they also boast the talents of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and others in the squad.

Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, PSG and Monaco have all apparently been linked with the player too, with CaughtOffside sources understanding that Besiktas will demand somewhere between €25m-€30m to sell the 18-year-old.

Were his form to nosedive at the tournament, that fee would likely have to be revised downwards, though a premium would almost certainly be added if he shows the form that garnered so much interest in his services in the first place.

It isn’t clear at this point if the player sees himself in the English top-flight or anywhere else in Europe, or whether he wishes to continue his education in the Super Lig for a while longer.

He’s certainly one to watch both now and in the future, and if his star can shine as brightly as Guler’s, there’s no ceiling as to what he might be able to achieve in the game from this point.