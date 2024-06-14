Manchester United are looking to sign the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young defensive talents in English football and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on him. According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United are hoping to secure his services this summer and they have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Everton are holding out for a fee of around £70 million for their prized prospect, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him. The Red Devils need a quality defender who can help them tighten up defensively after the departure of Raphael Varane.

Branthwaite could form a quality partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Manchester United defence. The 21-year-old has been fighting relegation with Everton in the last few seasons and he will look to take the next step in his career.

A move to Manchester United will help him push for trophies. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for any player. The talented defender will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.

Jarrad Branthwaite would be a future investment

Although £70 million is a substantial amount of money, the 21-year-old has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons. He is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could develop into one of the best defenders in European football.

Meanwhile, Everton have not been able to perform at a high level in recent seasons and they need to rebuild the squad in order to bounce back strongly. The departure of Branthwaite could help them bring in quality signings this summer.

Everton will be aware of the fact that a talent like him is unlikely to stick around for long and they should look to make the most of the situation and cash in on him this summer.