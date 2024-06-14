Man United can sign Casemiro replacement in a bargain deal for £42m

Manchester United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer after Casemiro having a disappointing second season at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Real Madrid two years ago and after his impressive debut season at Old Trafford, his performances deteriorated along with his fitness issues and his second season at the club was poor.

Man United finished eighth in the league and won the FA Cup final against Manchester City, in which Casemiro did not play any part.

Now, the Red Devils have identified a target as far as the defensive midfield position is concerned.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson will cost Man United £42 million to sign this summer, according to TuttoJuve.

The Brazilian is also being watched by several other Premier League teams, including Liverpool.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, and Erik ten Hag may prioritise getting a new midfield player.

Casemiro’s future is uncertain at Old Trafford and a move to the Saudi Pro League or the Major League Soccer is highly likely for the Brazilian midfielder.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat, who joined the club on loan last summer is expected to be sent back to Fiorentina after not impressing during his time at the club.

After first arriving in Italy with Salernitana, Ederson moved to Atalanta in 2022 and has been a vital member of the team ever since.

Ederson can be a valuable addition to Man United

He played a major role in the club’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, which resulted in the club’s first European trophy and first trophy of any kind in 61 years.

Ederson would have had a great claim for man-of-the-match honour if not for Ademola Lookman’s incredible hat-trick in Dublin, and his efforts as the focal point of Gian Piero Gasperini’s midfield have not gone unnoticed by the best teams in Europe.

Man United would have to beat serious competition from Liverpool for his signature.