Man United could cash in on 26-year-old first-team ace if a good offer arrives

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old defender could leave the club if a good offer is presented this summer.

The player has one year left on his current contract and Manchester United will not want to lose him on a free transfer. Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A are reportedly keen on signing the right-back this summer and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He is not a regular starter for Manchester United and the defender started just 20 league games for them last season. He needs to play it more often at this stage of his career and a move away from Manchester United would be ideal for him.

The 26-year-old is certainly good enough to compete at a high level and he could be a key player in the right team.

Man United should cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use an upgrade in the right-back department as well. The former Crystal Palace defender remains a reliable option defensively but his attacking game leaves a lot to be desired. Manchester United need a more balanced full back and they should look to cash in on Wan-Bissaka and invest the proceeds from his departure on a better player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United will be hoping to get back to the top of the English football once again and they need the right reinforcements in order to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal.

A summer departure would be ideal for both parties. Wan-Bissaka will be able to get his career back on track with regular football and Manchester United will be able to bring in someone with a wider skill set.