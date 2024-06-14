Manchester United are keen on improving their defensive options this summer and they have identified LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro as an option.

According to a report from the Telegraph, they are pursuing a move for the 18-year-old central defender and they will face competition from other European clubs. Yoro is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He is expected to develop into a world-class defender with coaching and guidance. He could be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the defender this summer. It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality central defender. They have looked vulnerable at the back last season and they will need to tighten up defensively if they want to compete for major trophies and return to the Champions League. The 18-year-old French defender could certainly help them improve and he could be a key player for the club in the long term.

Leny Yoro might fancy Premier League switch

The defender has shown his quality in Ligue 1 and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the transfer goes through. Moving to England will be an exciting opportunity for him and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United are an elite club and they will be hoping to get back to the top of English football once again.

Signing top quality players like Yoro will certainly help them bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can beat the competition from their rivals and get the deal done. Clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with the player as well.