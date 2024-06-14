Man Utd and Arsenal target responds to latest transfer links

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has admitted he can ‘definitely’ see himself moving to Borussia Dortmund.

The Guinea international enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign, netting 30 goals across all competitions, including 28 in 28 appearances in the Bundesliga to help Stuttgart finish second and qualify for the Champions League.

Guirassy’s form — finishing second only to Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race — has understandably attracted the attention of a number of European giants.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the 28-year-old over recent months, alongside fellow Premier League side West Ham. And Caught Offside sources have confirmed Stuttgart are scouting new striker options this summer as they look to cash in on Guirassy.

Guirassy sends message to Dortmund

Despite the interest from England, it looks like Guirassy might be set to stay in Germany but not with his current club.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have become the favourites to sign the former Rennes striker as they seek to improve on their fifth-place Bundesliga finish and re-establish themselves as title contenders.

Guirassy himself was asked about the Dortmund links and whether he could see himself playing for Die Schwarzgelben.

“Definitely. It’s a very big club,” the striker told Sky Sports Germany (via Get Football News Germany), adding: “But nothing is advanced, I’m still under contract with VfB. Now it’s time for a vacation. We’ll know in a few weeks what will happen.“