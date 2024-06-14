Newcastle could take advantage of Chelsea’s move for Michael Olise

Although the transfer window won’t get going in earnest until July, talks are seemingly taking place between players and clubs at present, and Newcastle are poised to take advantage of Chelsea’s move for Michael Olise.

As Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Blues are pushing for the Crystal Palace man, aware no doubt that there is interest from elsewhere.

Just a year after fending off the Blues, it seems that the Eagles might be resigned to losing one of their best players as long as any potentially interested clubs meet the player’s release clause which is believed to be at around the £60m mark.

Newcastle want Chelsea ace Noni Madueke

At present, Olise himself has remained quiet on the subject, perhaps to prevent further fuel being added to the fire.

Although it isn’t a foregone conclusion by any means, the fact that the player was close to the Blues last summer gives them an advantage over any other clubs that may be willing to acquire his services.

Were they to be successful in landing the player, then there’s a question mark as to the future of Noni Madueke.

According to i sport, that’s where Newcastle will look to take advantage, and will try to tempt the player to move to St. James’ Park.

It isn’t clear if Chelsea would be amenable to the sale of the 22-year-old, or if the player himself would want to move to the North East giants, but Olise’s capture would almost certainly mean Madueke gets less minutes on the pitch that he had in 2023/24 (just 1272 in all competitions according to WhoScored).

For now, that particular situation remains quiet, but once the European Championship is out of the way, we can expect some serious movement in the market.