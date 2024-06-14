Video: Borussia Dortmund star hits unstoppable rocket in Germany’s thumping of Scotland

Germany have added a fourth against Scotland in their Group A clash in Munich with Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug producing an unstoppable rocket.

The Germans have been immense during their opening game of Euro 2024 and it is the perfect way to start the tournament on home soil.

Goals from Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 3-0 advantage at the halftime break and they wouldn’t add the fourth until the 68th minute. Fan favourite Niclas Fullkrug would grab it with a rocket just five minutes after coming on.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been a late bloomer in his career and this is another brilliant moment in his journey.

The striker had a very good season in the Bundesliga producing 12 goals and eight assists across 29 league games for Dortmund, with fans of Germany hoping he can be just as effective coming off the bench this summer.

Watch: Germany‘s Niclas Fullkrug produces an unstoppable rocket vs Scotland

FULLKRUG WITH A THUNDERBOLT ?? There's absolutely no stopping that one from Germany#Euro2024| #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/rr9GbG8tHw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024