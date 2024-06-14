Video: Real Madrid star scores bizarre own-goal to give Scotland fans something to cheer

Scotland fans were given something to cheer in their clash with Germany as a bizarre own-goal from Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger helped Steve Clark’s men get on the scoresheet which brought the scoreline to 4-1.

The Germans have been immense during their opening game of Euro 2024 and have started their home tournament in the perfect way.

Goals from Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 3-0 advantage at the halftime break and they would add the fourth in the 68th minute. Fan favourite Niclas Fullkrug would grab it with a rocket just five minutes after coming on but Scotland managed to pull one back.

With 87 minutes on the clock, Rudiger would score a bizarre own-goal, which brought the Scottish fans in the stadium to life.

“You’re not singing anymore” – rang around the Allianz Arena from The Tartan Army, who now have something to take away from their night.

Watch: Scotland score as Germany’s Antonio Rudiger nets bizarre own-goal

Scotland have something to cheer as Antonio Rudiger turns into his own net ?#Euro2024| #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/awwBJCvngI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024