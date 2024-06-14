First half stat vs Scotland highlights how incredible Germany’s Toni Kroos is

Germany have got off to the perfect start at Euro 2024 as they lead Scotland 3-0 at halftime in Munich with Toni Kroos putting on a passing masterclass.

The Euros will be the 34-year-old’s last tournament as the midfielder is set to retire upon the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Kroos has been one of the best midfielders on the planet for the best part of a decade and has shown this once again during the current campaign as the German played a crucial role in Real Madrid winning La Liga and the Champions League.

The first half against Scotland has highlighted why Julian Nagelsmann has brought the veteran back into the German camp as he finished the opening 45 minutes with a 100 per cent pass completion rate with 55 out of 55 passes made, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old also played a key role in the opening goal with his crossfield pass cutting Scotland open before the ball eventually arrived at Florian Wirtz to finish the move off.

With the pressure off, another masterclass from Kroos should be expected in the second half in Munich.

Toni Kroos justifies Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to take the midfielder to Euro 2024

Having left the German national team after Euro 2020, Nagelsmann managed to convince the Real Madrid star to return and compete in the tournament on home soil.

The Germany midfield was a disaster at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and tonight’s showing has been night and day. Kroos has played a major role in this and the 34-year-old’s presence may help the host nation go far in the competition.

Nagelsmann’s decision to bring Kroos back into the fold looks to be a brilliant one and the veteran star showed why in the opening half of Euro 2024.