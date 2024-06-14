Two former Manchester United managers were pictured having a chat inside Munich’s Allianz Stadium ahead of the opening game of Euro 2024.

Television cameras picked out Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho enjoying a pre-match natter shortly before Germany vs Scotland.

Ferguson was at the game to support his beloved Scotland.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Mourinho revealed on Instagram that he was also going to cheer on the Scots.

Alongside a photo himself with Ferguson, Mourinho wrote: “With the Scottish legend I have to be with them! Great Man”.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in United’s 146-year history, having delivered 13 Premier League titles to Old Trafford as well as two UEFA Champions League crowns.

He was in charge of United from 1986 until 2013.

Mourinho was only in the Old Trafford hot-seat between 2016 and 2018 but he too delivered domestic and European success as he won the EFL Cup and Europa League.