Spain vs Croatia preview, team news, tv channel and ticket info

Three-time European champions Spain take on Croatia in what should be the game of the day on Saturday.

This will be the first action from Group B at Euro 2024, with Italy clashing with Albania later in the evening.

Spain will start the match as favourites but must be wary of a Croatia side that have won five of their last six matches.

There is a good chance that this game will deliver lots of goals. Spain hit the net 10 times in their warm-up wins over Andorra and Northern Ireland (5-0 and 5-1) earlier this month.

La Roja – who beat Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying – have scored 35 goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions, including friendlies.

Recent meetings between Spain and Croatia have also delivered goals aplenty.

Their last meeting ended 0-0 but that anomaly was preceded by a 5-3 Spain win, a 3-2 triumph for Croatia and a 6-0 victory for La Roja.

Spain vs Croatia team news

Neither team has any injury issues going into their first game of the tournament.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis).

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce), Ivica Ivusic (Pafos), Nediljko Labrovic (Rijeka)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin), Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Marin Pongracic (Lecce)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolsfburg), Luka Ivanusec (Feyenoord), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pasalic (Rijeka)

Predicted starting XIs

Spain XI: Simon: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Grimaldo: Merino, Rodri, Pedri: Lamine, Morata, Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Are tickets still available for Spain vs Croatia?

Tickets for Spain vs Croatia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Spain vs Croatia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Spain vs Croatia on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.