“He’s open to leaving” – Spanish ace wants Serie A switch says Fabrizio Romano

For many players, not least Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata, Euro 2024 would seem to have come at the right time.

After a long, hard season, playing for your country will give some added impetus after the relentless nature of domestic commitments.

Full focus remains on winning football matches of course, and the responsibility of playing for your country isn’t one to be taken lightly, however, the chance to completely relax between games has obvious appeal.

For Morata it will give him time to think about the future and chew over the possibilities.

Alvaro Morata hoping for Serie A switch this summer

“Alvaro Morata would like to return to Italian football, for sure. Nothing is happening now because he’s focused on the Euros, but there could be movement between July and August with Serie A the likely destination if there will be proposals,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He’s open to leaving Atletico Madrid because they’re already in talks for other strikers, Artem Dovbyk being one of them.”

With rumours seemingly flying around concerning Atleti’s need for another striker, it’s no wonder that the Spanish front man would consider his future to be elsewhere.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has often been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants after a disappointing return over the past few seasons, but it appears that he’s going nowhere.

“Sticking with La Liga, I’m not aware of any bid from Newcastle for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, despite the reports,” Romano continued.

“He’s happy at Barcelona, not in negotiations with any club at the moment so completely quiet. If something changes we will see, but at the moment no negotiations are taking place for Torres.”

Another Spanish forward, Nico Williams, has been the object of desire for many clubs for a while now.

Whilst at the Euros, he too will be remaining fully focused on the job in hand and may or may not be on the move in the latter part of the window.

“The situation is the same with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. Completely quiet at the moment, full focus on the Euros. There’s a release clause around €58m, so clubs are informed,” Romano added.

“But again, Nico is happy in Bilbao and any club should pay big money to the player also, in terms of salary package.”