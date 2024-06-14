Tottenham move ahead of Man United to sign 25-year-old Premier League ace

Tottenham and Manchester United are both showing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Palace midfielder impressed last season and helped his team finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

His performances at the end of last season, particularly under manager Oliver Glasner, reached a new level and alongside Michael Olise, he guided the team to six wins in their last seven matches.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United, Tottenham’s competitors for the Palace star’s signing, only have a £50 million transfer budget to work with this summer.

This might give Tottenham an advantage in the chase for Eze, who was involved in fifteen Premier League goals last season, scoring eleven times and getting four assists.

Due to his impressive displays, Eze has earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for the European Championships.

Despite having injury problems in 2023–24 season, Eze managed to make 31 appearances in all competitions, starting 26 of those games.

Tottenham are currently looking like his next destination but Palace would be hoping to keep the attacking midfielder at the club since Michael Olise could also leave because of Chelsea’s and Man United’s serious interest in the player.

Losing both their best players in the same window would be a huge blow to Palace and Glasner.

Tottenham and Man United are set to go head to head

As far as Man United’s transfer budget is concerned, the report mentions £50 million but that could significantly change with sales of some of the players.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are expected to be sold this summer and along with a few other departures, the Red Devils could come right back into the race to sign Eze.

Both the clubs can offer him a starting place in the line up and the lure of European football next season. It is now up to the player to decide where he wants to play.