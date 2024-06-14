Tottenham have submitted an offer for €60 million-rated Aston Villa target

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from La Liga and reports from Spain (h/t TEAMtalk) claim that Tottenham have now come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Apparently, the North London club have submitted a €50 million offer for the player and it will be interesting to see if Real Sociedad are willing to accept it. The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

Kubo has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the league this past season and he will add some much-needed depth and cutting edge to the Tottenham attack. He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he will add goals and creativity to the side. In addition to that, he is one of the best dribblers in the Spanish league and he will add some unpredictability to the Tottenham attack as well. He had seven goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this past season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are keen on signing the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can beat Tottenham to his signature. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and Unai Emery is looking to put together a talented squad.

Kubo could be tempted to join the Premier League

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the Japanese international and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both Tottenham and Aston Villa could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level. The former Real Madrid Academy graduate has the potential to reach the top and joining a club in the Premier League could accelerate his development. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa follow up on their interest with an official offer in the next few days. Spurs have already taken the first steps to sign the player and they might feel that they are in the driving seat having submitted a concrete offer.