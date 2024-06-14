The first goal of Euro 2024 arrived less than 10 minutes into Friday’s opening game between Germany and Scotland in Munich.

It was scored by 21-year-old Germany forward Florian Wirtz, who beat Scotland keeper Angus Gunn with a sweet one-touch finish following a low cross from Joshua Kimmich.

Wirtz is now Germany’s youngest ever goalscorer at a men’s European Championship, breaking the record previously held by Kai Havertz.

Florian Wirtz carries his club form into #Euro2024! 🔥 It’s a fantastic finish for the first goal of the tournament ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/efafEgEkYs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

Another look at that finish from Florian Wirtz 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TfQvti0HD3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2024

Wirtz, who is 21 years and 42 days old, came to the Euros on the back of a stunning club season with Bayer Leverkusen.

He produced 19 assists across all competitions – more than any other player based in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Wirtz also scored 18 goals himself for Leverkusen last season.

Despite winning the Bundesliga and German Cup, Leverkusen might find it hard to keep hold of Wirtz for much longer.

According to MARCA, Wirtz has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League but is more likely to join Real Madrid next summer.

The idea of Wirtz joining a Madrid attacking unit that already includes Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham – and will soon also contain Kylian Mbappe – is truly frightening.