Emre Can completed the scoring on Friday night with a fine finish from 20 yards to wrap up a 5-1 win for Germany over Scotland in the opening game of Euro 2024.

The former Liverpool midfielder – who was only called up to the Germany squad as a replacement on Wednesday – fired past keeper Angus Gunn after Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug had done likewise.

Watch Emre Can score against Scotland from 20 yards

Emre Can and Germany are in dreamland 🤩 Not in the squad until 48 hours ago. Now on the scoresheet at #Euro2024 👏 pic.twitter.com/AHCFnYDx9z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

FIVE for Germany 🇩🇪 3 days ago Emre Can wasn’t even in the Germany squad, now he’s got a goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wkcl24WJTu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2024

Scotland’s consolation strike came courtesy of an own goal by Antonio Rudiger in the 87th minute.

The Scots had to play the entire second half with 10 men after defender Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card for an awful challenge on Ilkay Gundogan inside the penalty area.

When Havertz converted the subsequent spot-kick in the stoppage time at the end of the first half to make it 3-0, a Euros record scoreline appeared to be on the cards.

The biggest margin of defeat in a game at a men’s UEFA European Championship was – and still is – five goals.

Scotland rode their luck in the second half and could easily have equalled or broken that unwanted record.

But Steve Clarke’s men were able to limit the damage to a four-goal margin of defeat.

Biggest wins/losses in Euros history