(Video) VAR review results in Ryan Porteous red card before Kai Havertz punishes Scotland further from penalty spot

Scotland ended a disastrous first 45 minutes with 10 men in Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side were already 2-0 down thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala when Ryan Porteous made a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan inside the penalty area.

Referee Clement Turpin did not initially award a penalty as Porteous had clearly made contract with the ball.

However, replays showed that the Scotland defender had followed through in a dangerous manner and caught Gundogan’s right shin with both of his feet.

The result of a very short VAR review was a penalty and a straight red card.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz converted the spot-kick to give Germany a 3-0 advantage going into half-time.

Former England striker Chris Sutton described the challenge by Porteous as “disgraceful”.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton said: “You can’t defend that challenge. It’s disgraceful. That’s a red-card offence, a leg breaker. A scandalous challenge. You can’t tackle like that in any era of football. He knows what he’s trying to do, he goes so high.”

