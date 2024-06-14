Scotland ended a disastrous first 45 minutes with 10 men in Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side were already 2-0 down thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala when Ryan Porteous made a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan inside the penalty area.

Referee Clement Turpin did not initially award a penalty as Porteous had clearly made contract with the ball.

However, replays showed that the Scotland defender had followed through in a dangerous manner and caught Gundogan’s right shin with both of his feet.

A horror tackle from Ryan Porteous sees him red carded 🔴 The opening game of #Euro2024 is slowly turning into a nightmare for Scotland pic.twitter.com/p6MLpx02QS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

Another look at the challenge that gave Germany a penalty ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2mgeA5Jr0b — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2024

The result of a very short VAR review was a penalty and a straight red card.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz converted the spot-kick to give Germany a 3-0 advantage going into half-time.

Kai Havertz converts from the spot ⚽️ How impressive have the hosts been in this first half? #Euro2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/lQX3XA7kGj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2024

Too easy for Kai Havertz 🎯 Germany makes it 3-0 in the first half vs Scotland 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/KM78DtYcjW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2024

Former England striker Chris Sutton described the challenge by Porteous as “disgraceful”.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton said: “You can’t defend that challenge. It’s disgraceful. That’s a red-card offence, a leg breaker. A scandalous challenge. You can’t tackle like that in any era of football. He knows what he’s trying to do, he goes so high.”