Exclusive: West Ham among Premier League clubs monitoring 18-year-old German talent

West Ham are interested in signing Hertha Berlin’s Ibrahim Maza this summer as several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old talent.

This season has been a tough one for the midfielder as the German star has missed the majority of the campaign through injury.

Maza injured his meniscus during the summer of 2023 and that setback kept him out of action until February of this year, but the 18-year-old worked his way back into the Hertha starting 11 upon his return.

Maza featured in 13 league games for Hertha Berlin this term, scoring one goal and assisting a further two as Die Alte Dame endured another tough season in the German second division.

The attacking midfielder seems to have attracted interest from across Europe as sources have told CaughtOffside that Brighton, West Ham, Brentford, Leicester City, RB Leipzig, Augsburg and Union Berlin are all interested in Hertha Berlin’s 18-year-old talent.

Brighton, West Ham and Leicester have all had scouts watch Maza on several occasions in 2024 as they consider making a move for the German star during the summer transfer window.

Hertha Berlin open to selling West Ham target Ibrahim Maza

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Hertha Berlin expect the Premier League clubs to test the water regarding Maza very soon with offers in the region of €10m.

The German club are open to selling the 18-year-old during the transfer window, but it is not known how much they are willing to accept to part ways with the midfield talent.

Maza has shown promise so far in his short career and should the asking price be reasonable, the Premier League clubs should have no problem matching it if they really want the player.