Julen Lopetegui wants to address key position at West Ham with signing of Dutch star

West Ham are reportedly interested in bringing Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde to the Premier League during the summer transfer window as Julen Lopetegui searches for a new left-back

That is according to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who reports that the Hammers are monitoring the Dutch star ahead of a potential move.

The new West Ham boss seems to be in the market for a left-back in order to challenge Emerson for the starting spot in his team next season. The Italian was mainly used in the role by David Moyes this term, but there was no significant backup should the 29-year-old miss a game.

Oosterwolde would provide that and maybe even take the starting role from Emerson given his performances in Turkey this season. The 23-year-old featured in 43 matches as Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig.

It is uncertain if their new boss Jose Mourinho will want to part ways with the Dutch star as he will not have had the time to take a proper look at his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why do West Ham want Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde?

Oosterwolde is primarily a left-back, but he is also capable of playing as a centre-back. This versatility is very valuable in the modern game and will be a big reason why Lopetegui has an eye on the Fenerbahce star.

The 23-year-old has a contract in Turkey until 2027 having moved to the country in January 2023 from Parma.

The signing of Oosterwolde could be a shrewd one from the Premier League club, but there is a long way to go before the defender is seen in a West Ham shirt.