Hansi Flick could yet infuriate his old employers at Bayern Munich all over again by signing Angelo Stiller this summer.

The Allianz Arena-based outfit was said to be unhappy with the quintuple-winning boss’ decision to allow Angelo Stiller to slip through their fingers back in 2021.

Now playing for VfB Stuttgart, it has come to light that the 23-year-old footballer could link up with his former head coach at Barcelona.

“Hansi Flick’s interest in Angelo Stiller is a very interesting development because the 23-year-old was a talent at Bayern Munich when Flick was the coach there. Stiller left the club because Hansi Flick didn’t plan with him,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“The bosses at the club weren’t very happy with this decision as he was a homegrown talent born in Munich and a very talented young player. Instead, he made his way outside of Munich, and now Flick and Barcelona are indeed interested in him because of his very good development in the sport.

“Stiller has a style of playing that matches Barcelona’s footballing philosophy. I heard about a new name for the style that Barcelona will play this coming season – they say in Spain it’s now ‘Flicki-Flaka football’!”

Intriguingly, one report from Bar Canaletes (via Football Espana) placed the Munich-born talent in Barcelona on June 12.

When does Angelo Stiller’s contract expire?

Stiller’s current terms with Die Roten are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Where does Stiller play for VfB Stuttgart?

The former Hoffenheim star (having joined from FC Bayern II in 2021) primarily features in the holding midfield role. The footballer does have some (the operative word there being some) experience playing further afield and featured as a centre-half once in 2022/23.

It’s fair to expect that Flick would similarly deploy his old protege as a holding six were he to make the switch to La Liga this summer.

Don’t forget – the departure of Sergio Busquets in 2023 has still left the Catalan giants with a considerable vacancy in the holding midfielder position.

Perhaps Stiller could be the man to fix that issue.