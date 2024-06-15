Arsenal ace with 16-year career in North London is assessing his options

Although they came incredibly close to breaking their two decade title duck in the Premier League last season, Arsenal still couldn’t overhaul Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

There was a huge improvement in the 2023/24 season to the previous campaign, however, and with the rub of the green in 2024/25, there’s no reason why they can’t go one better and land silverware in 12 months time.

Particularly if the Gunners can do as well in the transfer market as they did last summer.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson assessing his options

It’s vital for any squad with ambitions to win titles that they have enough depth in their squad to be able to manage when there’s one or two injuries, or players are suffering loss of form.

Players such as Reiss Nelson, for example, are still needed members of the first-team, even if they don’t hold as much importance in the team dynamic as say Declan Rice.

The Athletic (subscription required) note that Nelson made just one start last season, with another 14 appearances coming as sub.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the outlet also report that Nelson wants to assess his options ahead of the new campaign.

There will surely be no shortage of suitors for his services, with The Athletic noting that West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all interested.

Expected to cost around £20m to acquire, if Nelson can fulfil his potential, at just 24 years of age he would still represent a bargain for the team that ends up signing the Gunners academy graduate.

At this stage it appears that the player is availing himself of all the available opportunities before making a decision.

Were he not to be impressed enough to move on at this stage, he still has another three years left on his current Arsenal deal.