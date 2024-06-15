Arsenal are looking to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer and have made an approach for the Belgian according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is looking to once again strengthen his squad in the upcoming window after the Gunners came up short to Manchester City in the Premier League title race for the second successive season.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to add a striker, left back and midfielder to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal make Amadou Onana approach

The Gunners signed Declan Rice to great effect last summer to bolster their midfield and once again it appears they will be in the market for a midfielder.

Mohamed Elneny has left the club, Fabio Viera is expected to be sold and there are major doubts over the future of Thomas Partey.

Everton star Onana could be a man in demand this summer and has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that the Gunners are the first team to move for Onana after they enquired about the midfielder’s availability.

The report adds Everton would be open to doing a deal for around £50m with the Toffees once again under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Onana is currently with the Belgium squad as they prepare for their opening game of Euro 2024 against Slovakia on Monday.

The 22-year-old joined Everton from French side Lille for around £33.5m in the summer of 2022, and made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals.

Arsenal are also looking for a striker, and having missed out on one of their main targets Benjamin Sesko who decided to stay at RB Leipzig the Gunners have been linked with moves for Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee.