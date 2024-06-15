Arsenal join race for centre-back being targeted by Manchester United

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the competition for signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the Gunners’ established central defense duo right now, but manager Mikel Arteta is still searching for a top-tier reinforcement.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the Premier League as they just conceded 29 goals in their 38 games.

The partnership of Saliba and Gabriel showed quality and composure at the back for the Gunners and provided Arteta a strong base to challenge for the Premier League title.

The report claims that Arsenal sporting director Edu has Todibo on his list of targets in the summer transfer window.

Man United have been linked with the defender in the past but they have failed to sign him.

With the club now looking for a new defender after the departure of Raphael Varane from Old Trafford this summer, the Red Devils are keen to sign a new centre-back.

With Saliba and Gabriel already at the club, Todibo is going to be a back-up at the Emirates Stadium and would play as a second choice to both the talented defenders already present at the club.

Despite the interest from Arsenal to sign the defender, Man United hold advantage in the race to sign the Ligue 1 centre-back.

Man United have advantage over Arsenal

In addition to being the minority stakeholder at Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the owner of Nice.

The British billionaire and his business, INEOS, are in charge of the club’s football operations.

Ratcliffe will probably prefer Todibo to transfer to Old Trafford than to a league rival.

The Red Devils can also provide him the role of a starter at the club, unlike Arsenal, who already have established options in their starting line up.