Former Arsenal and Everton legend Kevin Campbell passes away aged 54

Saturday morning brought the terrible news that former Arsenal and Everton striker, Kevin Campbell, had passed away at just 54 years of age.

Football.london were one of a number of outlets that had reported on Campbell recently being admitted to hospital with a serious illness.

Via X, formerly Twitter, his management company confirmed the news, which also led to an outpouring of grief including from his old Arsenal colleague, Ian Wright.

Wow this one really hurts. Rest easy KC a true friend and gentleman ? Thoughts with Kevs 2 boys and the rest of his family ?? @smi_world family pic.twitter.com/LvSps1S1jG — Sport Management Int (@SMi_World) June 15, 2024

The striker spent his youth career at the Gunners before going on to spend seven successful years in the Arsenal first-team.

During that time he made over 150 appearances for the North Londoners before moving on to Nottingham Forest.

A brief spell at Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor, followed before an initial loan move to Everton which turned into a permanent one and reignited his career in the English top-flight.

The final two stops of an eventful career came via West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, before Campbell made the transition to successful broadcaster.