Aston Villa have made an enquiry to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, according to reports.

Unai Emery is braced for the departure of Brazil international Douglas Luiz, with both Juventus and Barcelona pushing hard for his signature.

Luiz’s departure would leave a gaping hole in the Villa midfield. The 26-year-old joined the Lions in 2019 and has since made 204 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and registering 24 assists.

Luiz was first among Aston Villa players in the 2023/24 Premier League for a number of key metrics, including chances created, passes attempted/completed, final third passes attempted/completed, through-balls completed and possessions won in the defensive third.

The former Manchester City man’s form was key in helping Emery steer Villa to fourth place in the Premier League, delivering Champions League football for 2024/25.

But with Villa reportedly facing a battle to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they may have no choice but to sell.

Onana to replace Luiz at Villa Park?

According to a report from The Times, Villa have made contact with Everton regarding a move for Onana to replace the outgoing Luiz.

The Toffees are currently battling to keep England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite at Goodison Park with Manchester United making him their priority summer target.

And the hope is that selling Onana will give them the financial means to reject United’s advances for Branthwaite. Everton, of course, are in an even more difficult position than Villa when it comes to PSR and suffered an eight-point deduction last season.

Everton paid £34m for Onana two years ago and according to The Times, they’re keen to make a profit on the Belgium international and will demand a £50m fee.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with Onana, but it looks like Villa’s need for the former Lille midfielder is greater.